11/01/17 (Wed)

The history of Daylight Saving Time is over 100 years old. Through several proponents and opposition, this practice still remains in most of the US.

Daylight Saving Time, DST, ends on Sunday, Nov 4, 2017, at 2 a.m. An easy way to remember is to “fall back’ to standard time.

The proposal to save time began during WWI. Germany, than England, reasoned that changing the clocks an hour would conserve coal. The US followed suit in 1918.

Farmers resisted the practice of DST. The end of the war also saw the end of time saving. Congress repealed the law in 1920.

During WWII, the practice of saving time was again issued by Congress. After the end of the war, the US showed inconsistent use of DST.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act to end confusion. Through loopholes, a few states have been able to bypass this law.

The Energy Policy Act of 2005, passed in 2007, sets the current daylight saving time frame. This is again met with much opposition from farmers.

On Sunday, an hour will be gained back from the time change. What will you do with your extra time?



Libby Darnell