5/23/17 (Tue)

Sometimes the best learning isn’t done inside the walls of a classroom, but rather, on a magnificent pirate ship sailing the seas (or sidewalks).



The first graders at Velva Public School had a swashbuckling time looking for hidden treasure around town May 19.



Practicing their newly-learned map reading skills, teams of four and five pirates, each led by an adult captain, roamed the streets of Velva.



Team colors blazed brilliantly on hand-decorated flags. Eye patches and pirate hats were in no short supply.



Teamwork and problem solving were also important skills for the task. They decoded riddle clues that led them to Velva Area Voice, the park, and other notable businesses and landmarks in the local area.



At the end of the adventure, they got their treasure: candy, goodies and the feeling of accomplishment on a job well done.