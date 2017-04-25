4/25/17 (Tue)

Seth Fahy beats the ball to the plate (Photo courtesy of Karen Thomas).

The home field doubleheader against Bishop Ryan on April 18 hit doubly hard for the Aggies.



The first face off ended with the Aggies losing 6 - 0.

BR 300 000 3 - 6 12 2

V 000 000 0 - 0 6 0

The second game was marginally better for Velva, with them losing 5 - 1.

BR 101 30 - 5 5 0

V 000 01 - 1 2 0

Bishop Ryan’s biggest strength was simply being able to start off strong with a few solid hits, forcing the Aggies to feel the pressure to catch up early in the game.



“To give Bishop Ryan credit, they put good swings on the ball in the first inning,” said Velva head coach Matt Weidler.



Junior pitcher and infielder Nick Effertz was a stand-out player for the Aggies in the first game, batting two for three.



Sophomore infielder/center/pitcher Seth Fahy was a highlight in the second game, going one for three and giving the Aggies their sole run batted in.



“I was pretty happy with our defense and pitching performance,” said Weidler. “Nick located the ball better following the first inning, and the defense made the plays when given the chance.”



But powerful pitching and defense don’t put points up on the board. For Velva to gain an advantage over teams like Bishop Ryan in the future, they’ll need to focus on strengthening their hitting, without forgetting their fundamentals.



“We have to eliminate strikeouts. With two strikes we have to put the bat on the ball and make defenses make plays,” said Weidler.



“We are still fairly early in the season and our hope as a team is that the bats will come around,” said Weidler. “We will continue to work on our days off and look for improvement.”



The Aggies will have a chance to show their improved skills Thursday, April 27 at 4 p.m. against the Central McLean Cougars at Velva’s Buen Field.