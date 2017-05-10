10/05/17 (Thu)

The Velva Association of Commerce hosted their annual VAC Appreciation Dinner and Blue and Gold Daze on Sept. 21-22. Thursday evening‘s weather turned out to be great. As did the VAC Appreciation Dinner at the Velva Park. Volunteers served more than 300 tacos in a bag to the community. Children enjoyed playing on inflatables while local vendors could discuss their offerings with shoppers. The drizzly weather put a bit of a damper on Blue and Gold Daze which was on Friday. Crafters, vendors, and the farmer’s market were moved into the American Legion due to wind and rain. The Homecoming parade drew out the crowd. Kids catching candy could be seen all along Main Street. The town bustled following the parade. People stopped into local businesses and found their way to the Legion to browse the merchandise. The smell of smoked ribs ﬁ lled the air. Members of the VAC thought the event went great and was well attended. It worked out well to time these events with Homecoming week. Upcoming events for the Velva Association of Commerce are the Turkey drawing held Nov. 1-14, Winter Whimsy on Nov. 25, and Wee Winter Whimsy on Dec. 2.

By Libby Darnell

The parade during Blue and Gold Daze