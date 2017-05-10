10/05/17 (Thu)

They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. By taking away all front-page news for the ﬁ rst week in October, several North Dakota newspapers – including Velva Area Voice – are reminding readers of the importance of local news. The “Whiteout Campaign” was ﬁ rst implemented this past August by the Minnesota Newspaper Association to celebrate its 150th anniversary as an organization. Over 220 newspapers printed blank front pages to mark that special date. North Dakota Newspaper Association, of which Velva Area Voice is a member, took inspiration from this, and launched its own Whiteout Campaign to highlight the importance of local news to North Dakota communities. Twenty-ﬁ ve newspapers across the state pledged to participate, and several other papers in South Dakota plan to run their own campaign, as well. Local newspapers are especially important in states like North Dakota, where the majority of the population is condensed into a few major cities. Fargo, Bismarck/ Mandan, Grand Forks and Minot account for approximately half of the state’s population alone. Without a local newspaper to cover smalltown happenings, voices in the 352 other cities in the state would easily be ignored. 352 city commissions

and councils would be able to pass ordinances unchecked by the public eye. Parents in 352 communities would never see their children’s accomplishments be publicly recognized. Without a detailed and objective historical record, these communities would have little to pass on to posterity, and would risk the potential to be forgotten forever. Velva Area Voice is committed to serving and preserving the communities of Velva, Towner, Granville, Upham, Drake, Anamoose, Sawyer, Bergen, Kongsberg, Benedict, Butte and all stretches of McHenry County. The paper relies on the support of these communities in return.

By Courtney Duke Graves