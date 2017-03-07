7/03/17 (Mon)

Cars flooded the Velva Farmers Union Cenex Store parking lot June 28, and they weren’t there for the gasoline. That evening was the store’s first time ever hosting a Dakota Cruisers car show.



Over 35 cars were in attendance, hauling in over 50 car-loving enthusiasts to show off their sweet rides.



“George Masters was fundamental in making the run happen by gladly adding the C-Store to one of their Cruise destinations,” said Stephanie Wright, a manager at the store.



Drivers, customers and passersby enjoyed supper in the parking lot while mingilng with each other and admiring the beautiful automobiles. Wine tasting was available in the Wine Room.



“The weather was perfect for a night of chatting and great company,” said Wright. “The mood was light and exactly what summer evenings are meant to be.”



And of course, one can’t have a proper car show without prizes. Eli Young band tickets furnished by Midsummers Night Jam were the featured door prize. Votes by car fans in attendance were then counted to determine who would earn the trophy for “fan favorite.” The trophy was very unique, made by various car parts welded together by Pat Haskins of Haskins Welding and Repair shop in Velva. Goldie Braaten won this special award with her red 1957 Chevrolet two-door Hardtop.



While this was the first time Dakota Cruisers made the C-Store a meeting place, Stephanie is hoping to make it an annual event and have it to grow each year.



“Farmers Union C-Store would like to thank all the Dakota Cruisers and car fans for coming out making the night such a success,” said Wright.