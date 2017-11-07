7/11/17 (Tue)

Year after year, the Velva Association of Commerce sponsors and organizes events and vendors for the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration. This year’s Fourth of July included all of the traditions people have come to expect in Velva: a parade, foot races, turtle races and a fireworks show to wrap up the night.



The first event of the day is always the parade. Classic cars, fire trucks, floats and ponies all made an appearance in the lineup.



Juliana Thex won first place in the children’s parade entries, while Timmy Moulton and Lexi Wikstrom earned second.



The “Grease” themed float made by Michelle’s Affair won first place in its division. Passengers Michelle Schmaltz, Emma Dove, Halle Keller, Stephanie Wright and Maddy Oster wore “Pink Ladies” jackets and tossed out candy while Greg Schmaltz dressed as a greaser and sang “Beauty School Dropout” from the musical. The second place float prize went to Velva Wildlife Club, who decorated their float to look like a camouflage hunting shelter.



In the motor vehicle categroy, Goldie Braaten took home first place for her 1957 red Chevrolet coupe. Braaten also won the fan favorite award for this same car at the Dakota Cruisers car show held in Velva the week before. A 1963 Studebaker from the Ward County Historical Society earned second place.



And last but not least, Nancy Schlag and Penny Saville won first and second place respectively in the horse division.



Senator Shawn Vedaa and his wife, Geneil Vedaa were the MC’s for the parade. Laurea Beaudrie sang the Star Spangled Banner. Cindy Shattuck, Kristie Hoff, Kaylene Kitelinger, Heather Tudor and Michelle Schmaltz formed the committee responsible for this year’s celebration.