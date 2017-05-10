10/05/17 (Thu)

The time limit to donate coats for kids to a nearby charity ended last Thursday, but employees at Velva Dental Center have other upcoming causes to support. “We were very pleased with the donations we received,” said Sandy Hofer of Velva Dental Center. “More than 15 coats, two pairs of boots, and various winter gear will be going to Salvation Army in Minot.” She said the drive was a success and will definitely do a coat drive again next year. Dr. Colleen Hofer and her staff at Velva Dental Center will be participating in an upcoming food drive for Freedom Day USA. ‘Kick-start your Giving Heart’ is how Velva Dental Center is promoting their food drive. This will run through Oct.31. Donations brought into the office will be given to the Velva Food Pantry. Patients or the public, too, can bring in a non-perishable food item to be entered into a drawing. There is no limit to the amount donated but only five entries will be allowed per person. A drawing for the coat and food drive will award the winners a basket of goods. Freedom Day USA is a nationwide ‘Day of Free” to members of the armed forces, their immediate family and veterans. The idea is to provide

‘Free’ services, goods, meals, or products. The one day event provides businesses the opportunity to honor those men and women who sacrifice and provide freedom. The slated day for Freedom Day USA is Oct. 12. Due to scheduling, Velva Dental Center will postpone their services until November 9 to coincide with Veteran’s Day. Velva Dental Center will provide dental procedures to honor those in the military. “I am a veteran,” said Hofer. “Helping veterans in the community has always been an

important thing for me.” Call 701-338-2061 to schedule an appointment.

By Libby Darnell

Sandy Hofer and Dr. Colleen Hofer with some of the donations brought into Velva Dental Center