10/05/17 (Thu)

On Wednesday, September 27th, 20 Velva FFA Chapter members traveled to Minot to compete at the District 2 Leadership Conference. Our chapter participated in Parliamentary Procedure, Creed Contest, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Demonstration Event, Advanced and Greenhand Quiz. The Parliamentary Procedure team achieved their goal and received Gold and 4th place overall! Team members include: Aaron Dean, President - Silver, Kylie Hildre, Vice President - Silver, Kutter Blumhagen, Secretary - Silver, Emma Howe, Treasurer - Silver, Bailee Williams, Reporter - Gold, and Brad Lawson, Sentinel - Gold. In the Creed Contest members have to recite the FFA Creed in front of judges and then they ask the members questions. Reagan Hildre earned Gold and 3rd place overall in this contest. Wyatt Hanson competed in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event. He had to choose an article, prepare a speech on the article, and deliver his speech in front of judges. He received Silver. The Demonstration team this year consisted of Rachel Mack and Emma Howe. They demonstrated how to make homemade ice cream. Their speech earned them a Silver award and 2nd place overall! They will be advancing on to the State Demonstration event held in June at State Convention. The Advanced Quiz contest tests members’ FFA knowledge. Our team received Gold and 1st place in the District! They will also advance on to represent our District at State Convention in June. Members of that team include: Rachel Mack, Grace Mogen, Chloe Bourdeau, Hope Brewer, and Jazmine Beardsley. The Greenhand Quiz team also received Gold and 1st place overall! Members who competed in the Greenhand Quiz Contest include: Madison Effertz, Parker Striha, Wyatt Hanson, Bryce Selzler, Dazey Sevland, Jade Lohnes, and Bransyn Yanish. Congratulations to all the members who competed!

By Christine Fannik | Velva Ag Ed Instructor

Velva FFA District Leadership participants include: (back row, l to r) Bransyn Yanish, Micahel Thomas, Wyatt Hanson, Bryce Selzler, Parker Striha, Kutter Blumhagen, and Brad Lawson; (middle row, l to r) Aaron Dean, Kylie Hildre, Rachel Mack, Chloe Bourdeau, Emma Howe, and Bailee Williams; (front row, l to r) Reagan Hildre, Jade Lohnes, Dazey Sevland, Mady Eff ertz, Hope Brewer, Jazmine Beardsley, and Grace Mogen.