10/12/17 (Thu)

A brisk stroll outside is a great way to start off the day. Amidst the cool morning weather, more than 100 Velva students, staff and caregivers took part in Walk to School day.

The health campaign enlisted 5,288 schools across the country.

Wanda Schepp, the physical education instructor at Velva Public School, led the event for Velva Public School, which took place last Thursday, October 5.

By Libby Darnell

Wanda Schepp, far right, gets ready to lead a group around the path.