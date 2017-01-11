11/01/17 (Wed)

Last week, eight Velva FFA members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 90th National FFA Convention & Expo. Two of those members, Reagan Hildre and Dazey Sevland, competed at the National Level for Agriscience Fair. The category they competed in was Plant Systems - Division 2. Their experiment tested the effects of different types of fertilizer on the growth of herbs. Together, they earned Silver and placed 9th in the nation! Another highlight of the week was Velva FFA member Morgan Ransiear receiving his American Degree, the highest FFA degree that can be earned by a member. Less than 1% of all FFA members receive this honor. On the way down to convention, members were able to see sites including the Chicago Botanic Garden, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Fair Oaks Farms, Indianapolis Zoo, Cinch: World’s Toughest Rodeo, and many other attractions. At the convention, the members had the opportunity to go to leadership workshops, attend national sessions, and hear from keynote speakers including Laila Ali. They also had the opportunity to meet new FFA members from all across the United States. The members had a great time developing new leadership skills, making new friends, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

By Bailee Williams, Velva FFA Chapter Reporter