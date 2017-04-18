4/18/17 (Tue)

Brianna Gange, Dazey Sevland, Jade Lohnes and Ashlyn Degele hard at work in the kitchen (Photo courtesy of Missy Rohrbeck).

Oak Valley Lutheran Church is getting their cowboy boots ready for the Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas next year.



To raise funds for this future opportunity, Oak Valley Lutheran Church held their annual “Velva’s Got Talent” show April 9.



The night started with a meal, and then showcased talents from all ages and passions. A group of “nuns” put on a spectacular “Sister Act” performance. Sanford Slinde, Verl Bakken, Bud Redding and Jim Everson sang as quartet. With skits, songs and supper, it was surely a night to remember.