12/28/17 (Thu)

School’s not always for learning, sometimes it’s for play.

The search is on for the Grinch. Where is he hiding today?

A whole month to celebrate, starting December 1,

All the ‘Whos’ at Velva Elementary were in for some fun.

The children made squeals as loud as a trumpet,

But the sound faded quick as it reached the peak of Mount Crumpit.

Wondering the halls was an imposter St. Nick,

He wanted to ruin Christmas, and ruin it quick.

But the ‘Whos’ wouldn’t let him, there was fun to be had,

So they hatched up some plans to make the Grinch glad.

Bring in food items to stuff under the tree,

They will fill up the shelves at the local pantry.

Button up your coats and put on your gloves,

Caroling through town will surely spread love.

Red day, green day, or wear your holiday hat,

And the ‘Whos’ at Velva Elementary did just that.

Ugly sweaters and dress up days are beautiful sights,

Or brighten the mood by wearing some lights.

Plan out the menu, a glorious feast,

And what shall be served? Of course, Roast Beast.

Take a rest in pajamas on the last of these days,

The ‘Whos’ did their best in so many ways.

This holiday season was overflowing with cheer,

But what about the Grinch? Wait until next year!



By Libby Darnell

“Whoville Day” at Velva Elementary School