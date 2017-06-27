6/27/17 (Tue)

Drops of water caught wind, misting the fifty wide-eyed people on Velva’s Main Street. Roaring crashes grated in their ears, as the very earth shook beneath them. The storm wasn’t from the clouds overhead. It was the result of the Welo Building, a 112-year-old monument in Velva, being torn apart piece by piece.



Dig It Up, a backhoe service based in Ward County, began the demolition process at around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 26. For some people, it couldn’t come soon enough. Spectators began to park cars and set up lawn chairs across the street as early as 6 a.m. to watch the project unfold.



For others, it was a mournful end of an era. When the building was originally built in 1905 by Tobias Welo, it was a major center for economic and cultural activity. It held a barber shop in the basement, a department store on the ground floor, an opera house/dance floor and doctor/lawyer offices on the second floor and residential apartments on the third floor. Later, different businesses took over the lower level, incuding a jewelery shop and grocery store. The grocery store changed hands from Dale and Grace Hendrickson to Kenneth Long and back to the Hendricksons again. (Long also owned the old post office, which later became Kelly’s TV and most recently Finishline Burgers & Brew.) When Dale Hendrickson closed the doors to the grocery store in the 1980’s, he sold it to the Velva Heritage Foundation for $35,408 in 1994. The Welo Block was never occupied again. After sitting for over twenty years in disrepair, it became a significant hazard to public safety.



“I’m glad to see it go,” said city commission president Scott Blotter. “I’ve been worried for a long time about the chimney or a brick falling off and hurting someone.”



For others still, it was just another day at work. Justin Carroll, the site supervisor for the Welo demolition project, grew up in Arizona but has lived in Velva for the past eight years. He’s worked for Dig It Up for the same amount of time.



“I don’t have any personal memories with the Welo building,” said Carroll. “We do a lot of demolitions. Two years ago, we did the flood demos in Minot. We tore down the airport in November, and did a drain bin at the North Dakota research center after that.”



Several factors have made the Welo demolition a special challenge for the eight-man crew working on it.



First, there are valuables they must avoid damaging. Laying three-quarter-inch plywood on the siewalks hasn’t fully protected the concrete from heavy falling objects, and there is a lightpole right in front of the building that they must avoid touching.



Then there’s the added obstacle of not being allowed to close down Main Street or First Avenue. The workers don’t have enough space to simply swing and knock the building down. They must work to have the structure collapse inward, and then they must break down or remove any debris that prevents the machinery from getting close enough to the building.



Being in the close confines of a city means dust must be kept to a minimum. In the first day alone, Dig It Up used approximately 10,000 gallons of water to keep the dust from flying into the air.



On top of all that, the workers are pressed for time. The City of Velva is hoping to have the project completed before the Fourth of July parade on Main Street, but Carroll said a project of this magnitude usually takes close to two weeks.



None of this seems to have the crew discouraged.



“All in all, it’s been going really well,” said Carroll.