8/29/17 (Tue)

There’s still a lot of work to be done, but Velva Wildlife Club’s property is officially open to the public.

Approximately 30 people attended the club’s grand opening party last Sunday, August 27. Many state officials were also in attendance, including Greg Gullickson from the Game and Fish Department, Ryan Taylor from USDA’s Bismarck office. There, they got a sneak peek at the progress the club members have made on the facilities.



“We now have a public archery range and walking trail open every day from dusk to dawn. Even if you aren’t into archery, I’d encourage people to go down there and check it out. It’s really beautiful,” D.J. Randolph, the club’s treasurer.



The archery range currently boasts 10 three-dimensional targets, and over a dozen more are expected to arrive soon.



There is still a lot of work to be done, however. The main building has been completely gutted, and restoration projects are planned throughout the winter to get it up to shape.



So far, it seems everything is going as planned. A zoning meeting in Towner August 24 was overall in favor of granting the club a conditional use permit for a sport shooting range, despite some neighbors speaking in opposition with worries of noise disturbance.



Zoning committee member Darrell Haman motioned to recommend the McHenry County commissioners approve the conditional use permit with five conditions:

Comply with all federal, state and local laws in regards to the management of waste lead from bullets to protect groundwater contamination.

Limit the hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Construct the range in accordance with National standards to ensure safety of the public

Meet NRA design standards.

Require an insurance policy with verbiage that indemnifies the county and holds the county harmless.

While that may seem like a lot of work, club president Travis Leier is optimistic.



“I’m confident the permit will go through, because many of the county commissioners were present, and they seemed very open to the idea,” said Leier. “And I think in the end, it’s going to be a great thing for the community.”

There is one other application the club is hoping to be approved on; in the next couple weeks, Leier and Randolph should learn whether or not the club will receive a large grant from the government to help with costs.



“North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department already signed off on it,” said Randolph. “Now, it has to go through the federal office. We should know the answer to that by October.”



“Overall, we would just like to say thank you to all the community members who donated money or time to help us build this. It wouldn’t have been possible without them,” said Leier.