11/16/17 (Thu)

Ten lucky winners can pick up Thanksgiving turkeys at Velva Fresh Foods. The Velva Association of Commerce drew nine names from the local entry cans and one from Facebook.

The winners are:

• Bobbie Linrud

• Travis Samson

• Mary Werle

• Andy Irmen

• Denise Haga

• Caroline Schmaltz

• Gene Heisler

• Linus Bauer

• Lucy Price

• Kathy Schonauer



By Libby Darnell