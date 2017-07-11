11/07/17 (Tue)

By: Libby Darnell

Star City After School Care recently concluded their October coat drive. They received a large amount of items to donate. “We are so proud to be a part of such a great community that is willing to support our local families in need,” said Ashley Bauer, co-organizer. The donated items included 74 coats, 15 snow pants and over 100 gloves, hats and boots. The

sorting room kept Bauer and Amanda Carroll, co-organizer, busy directing the group of children and adults. These items will be distributed to local and surrounding community members in need. Any remaining donations will be given to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center of Minot.