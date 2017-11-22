11/22/17 (Wed)

The cold night was warmed up by busy youth groups going door to door collecting donated items. The Velva Community Food Pantry will receive donations that were gathered from the November 15 food drive.

Over 100 participants helped to make the Velva community food drive a huge success. Members of youth groups from Oak Valley Lutheran Church, St Cecilia Catholic Church and Velva United Methodist Church volunteered for the event.

A constant stream of bags and boxes filled the tables and overflowed to the floor. A goal was set to collect 500 items.

After unloading the donations, participants enjoyed a meal and movie.



By Libby Darnell